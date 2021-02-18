Tata Motors Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,573 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,237% compared to the typical daily volume of 342 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after buying an additional 1,417,396 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

