Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $324.74

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 324.74 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 311.11 ($4.06), with a volume of 18300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

The company has a market cap of £182.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory, and compliance and business consulting services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

