TCF National Bank Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $501,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

PNW stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

