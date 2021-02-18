TCF National Bank Has $288,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

