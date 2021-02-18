TCF National Bank Has $461,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.