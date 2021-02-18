TD Securities Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $36.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. 58,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

