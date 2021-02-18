TD Securities Increases Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $27.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

