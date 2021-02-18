TD Securities Raises Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $16.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MERC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

MERC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 12,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

