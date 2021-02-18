Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,017,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 124,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,758,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 202,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $117.02 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.69.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

