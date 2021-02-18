Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

