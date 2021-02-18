Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

DexCom stock opened at $414.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,541 shares of company stock worth $32,300,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

