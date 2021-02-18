Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.80, for a total value of $801,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,963.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

ETSY opened at $222.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $239.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.86.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

