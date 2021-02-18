Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $630,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cannonball Research boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.61.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,933 shares of company stock worth $26,833,014. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $523.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -289.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $529.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

