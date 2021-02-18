Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $324.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $330.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

