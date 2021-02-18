Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,359 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

