Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.34

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.34 and last traded at $138.82, with a volume of 125869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.59.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLK. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 28,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

