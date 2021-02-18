Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $379.95 Million

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to post sales of $379.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.90 million and the highest is $382.43 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $156.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

TDOC stock traded down $4.76 on Friday, reaching $283.10. 1,620,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -197.97 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.