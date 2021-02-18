Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG.L) (LON:TEG) Shares Gap Down to $212.00

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG.L) (LON:TEG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77), but opened at GBX 204 ($2.67). Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG.L) shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 1,830 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.34. The firm has a market cap of £143.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.76.

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £1,462,600 ($1,910,896.26).

Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG.L) Company Profile (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 45 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

