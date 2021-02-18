Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 985.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,364 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $752,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $4,612,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE THC opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -386.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

