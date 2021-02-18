Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TEX. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Terex stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $41.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

