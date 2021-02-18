Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Position Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ternium were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

