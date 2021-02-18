Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

