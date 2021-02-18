Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $798.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $819.17 and a 200-day moving average of $549.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,602.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

