Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,700 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AVNT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

NYSE AVNT opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.