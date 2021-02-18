Teton Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 15,000 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after acquiring an additional 251,625 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 133,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $973.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

