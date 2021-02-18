Teton Advisors Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of GTY Technology worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GTY Technology by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on GTY Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Wert bought 15,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,135.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $382.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.37.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

