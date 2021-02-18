Teton Advisors Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 386,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

FLS opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

