Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of CPI Aerostructures worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVU opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

