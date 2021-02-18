Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $107.57 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.41.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

