Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $945,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $481,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,944 shares of company stock worth $8,369,087 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRUP opened at $104.80 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,619.35 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

