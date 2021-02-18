Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.25 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 53,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $5,966,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

NYSE KSU opened at $209.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.09. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.