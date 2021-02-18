Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Wyndham Destinations worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

NYSE WYND opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.63 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.