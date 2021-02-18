Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,966 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ONEOK by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in ONEOK by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ONEOK by 19.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of OKE opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

