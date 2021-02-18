Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ventas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Ventas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

