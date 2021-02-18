Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL opened at $469.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $475.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.