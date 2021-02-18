Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

TGH stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

TGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

