The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The Alkaline Water stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,172. The Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 99.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

