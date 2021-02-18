The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.76

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 138956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

A number of analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $812.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Andersons in the third quarter worth $272,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the third quarter worth about $775,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

