The Boeing Company to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($1.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

The Boeing stock opened at $215.52 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $341.47. The company has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.28.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

