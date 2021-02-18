The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Earnings Results

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $96.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,413. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,236.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,002.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $938.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 0.76.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.42.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

