The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,180.00

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,180.00 and last traded at $1,180.00, with a volume of 1283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,167.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $932.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,002.78 and its 200 day moving average is $938.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

