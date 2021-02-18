The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

