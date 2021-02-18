The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

XONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $857.85 million, a P/E ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $66.48.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

