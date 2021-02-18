The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) a €33.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTDI. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.75 ($45.58).

Shares of UTDI opened at €38.25 ($45.00) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Internet AG has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23.

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

