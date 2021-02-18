The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.96

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 1976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,330.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,309. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,488 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,209,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,298,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

