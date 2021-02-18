The Greenbrier Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,140% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,864 shares of company stock worth $1,470,309. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

