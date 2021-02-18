The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.00% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $350,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after buying an additional 1,442,126 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,862,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 559,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 461,263 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.97. 15,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,331. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

