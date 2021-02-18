The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after buying an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 96,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

