The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $674.08

Shares of The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 674.08 ($8.81) and traded as high as GBX 724 ($9.46). The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L) shares last traded at GBX 721 ($9.42), with a volume of 185,307 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £844.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 674.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 587.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.32%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

