The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 77746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 150,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

